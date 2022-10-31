 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A vote for Chenele is a vote for a true republican

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing a letter in support of Chenele Dixon, Candidate for House Seat District 24-A.

I have known Chenele for a long time. I have observed as she raised her family to be well rounded: Intelligent, educated, and talented. She has been involved in the community to the extent she was able while raising a family.

Chenele has always supported conservative values in her decisions while being involved in community and political arenas. She is concerned for the individual person as well as the combined group. She will lead and make decisions that will be for the betterment and best of all of District 24.

I watched and listened closely this summer as Chenele was on a panel that was asked questions about the State of Idaho such as,” What do you think is the most important issue facing Idaho today?” And “What do you think about the transportation issues we are facing in Idaho?” And “Where do you think the extra surplus money we have in the state right now should be spent and why?” Chelone never hesitated to answer clearly and on point every question asked. There was no hesitation nor need to have time to think. She knew the answer.

People are also reading…

A vote for Chenele is a true vote for a True Republican. Please, Twin Falls Agriculture area, be sure to check the box for Chenele. You will always be proud that you did.

With great hope for the future,

Natalie Millington

Buhl

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Vote blue!

Letter: Vote blue!

Letter: As President of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to announce our support of Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate, Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald for the Idaho House of Representatives.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News