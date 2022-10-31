Letter: A vote for Chenele is a vote for a true republican

I am writing a letter in support of Chenele Dixon, Candidate for House Seat District 24-A.

I have known Chenele for a long time. I have observed as she raised her family to be well rounded: Intelligent, educated, and talented. She has been involved in the community to the extent she was able while raising a family.

Chenele has always supported conservative values in her decisions while being involved in community and political arenas. She is concerned for the individual person as well as the combined group. She will lead and make decisions that will be for the betterment and best of all of District 24.

I watched and listened closely this summer as Chenele was on a panel that was asked questions about the State of Idaho such as,” What do you think is the most important issue facing Idaho today?” And “What do you think about the transportation issues we are facing in Idaho?” And “Where do you think the extra surplus money we have in the state right now should be spent and why?” Chelone never hesitated to answer clearly and on point every question asked. There was no hesitation nor need to have time to think. She knew the answer.

A vote for Chenele is a true vote for a True Republican. Please, Twin Falls Agriculture area, be sure to check the box for Chenele. You will always be proud that you did.

With great hope for the future,

Natalie Millington

Buhl