Letter: A traditional intersection at Ketchum's South entrance is the correct decision

As a longtime Wood River delivery person, I’d l like to say that creating a traditional intersection with traffic lights at Ketchum’s South entrance is the correct decision compared with trying to create a workable roundabout there.

A local road experience ten years ago convinced me of this: I was helping an eighteen wheeler transport man, Michael C., deliver some furniture in Hailey and as we entered the Fox Acres / Woodside roundabout, Michael demonstrated how impossible it was for him to make a simple right turn through that recently remodeled roundabout without brushing tires against one or more curbs, since the throughway was too narrow for such a large truck.

Jim Banholzer

While squeezing through here, Michael commented that the road planners had paid little or no consideration to large trucks trying to negotiate that roundabout. I had worked with Michael enough to recognize his expertise. He had earned several safe driving awards to further prove his highly skilled level.

People are also reading…

This returned to mind while reading about the roundabout proposal for Serenade Lane, which has for now been denied. Experiencing heavy snowstorms, of which Ketchum normally receives several of most winters, mixed with large transport trucks, RV’s, etc. struggling or failing to negotiate a potential Serenade Lane roundabout, further caked high with melting snow, which would drip back onto the highway and refreeze into treacherously slick road ice, certainly creates a huge recipe for disaster compared to the more traditional intersection currently proposed and more feasible to maintain.

Long time locals may recall a related highway fiasco back when Highway 75 south of the Elkhorn light was briefly a divided highway, until several snowstorms piled up, collecting on that median and then creating hazardous road conditions often enough that more highway funds were then required to remove that long centerpiece median.

