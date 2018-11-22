During this season of giving, we hope you will keep one final gift in mind — a donation to the American Red Cross.
Your gift helps Red Cross respond to disasters big and small here in Idaho and across the country. This fall, 75 volunteers from our region provided help and hope to families devastated by hurricanes Florence and Michael and California’s wildfires.
In Idaho, we help hundreds of families recover from flooding, wildfires, house fires and other disasters each year, and we also support military members and their families.
Another important way to give is by donating blood. Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood, and you can make sure those needs are met. It takes about an hour, and a single donation can help save up to three lives. Visit redcrossblood.org to find a drive near you and schedule an appointment.
Lastly, make a new year’s resolution worth keeping by joining the Red Cross volunteer team. There’s an opportunity for almost any interest. Visit redcross.org/idaho or call 800-853-2570 to learn more.
We would like to thank everyone who supported us this year with their time, talent and generosity. We simply couldn’t do it without you.
Roy Eiguren
Chairman of the Red Cross of Greater Idaho board of directors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.