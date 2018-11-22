Try 3 months for $3
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

During this season of giving, we hope you will keep one final gift in mind — a donation to the American Red Cross.

Your gift helps Red Cross respond to disasters big and small here in Idaho and across the country. This fall, 75 volunteers from our region provided help and hope to families devastated by hurricanes Florence and Michael and California’s wildfires.

In Idaho, we help hundreds of families recover from flooding, wildfires, house fires and other disasters each year, and we also support military members and their families.

Another important way to give is by donating blood. Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood, and you can make sure those needs are met. It takes about an hour, and a single donation can help save up to three lives. Visit redcrossblood.org to find a drive near you and schedule an appointment.

Lastly, make a new year’s resolution worth keeping by joining the Red Cross volunteer team. There’s an opportunity for almost any interest. Visit redcross.org/idaho or call 800-853-2570 to learn more.

We would like to thank everyone who supported us this year with their time, talent and generosity. We simply couldn’t do it without you.

Roy Eiguren

Chairman of the Red Cross of Greater Idaho board of directors

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments