This is a response to the Aug. 17 letter from William Denham, who was taught in “J-School” to “get it right” and infers today’s journalists focus on changing the world rather than accuracy.
First, I don’t think idealism in journalism is anything new. My “J-School” (University of Arizona School of Journalism) had a tripling of enrollment in the late 1970s — many who wanted to be the next “Woodward and Bernstein” after Watergate made exposé journalism famous.
My J-School policy was that any unattributed statement or unchecked fact received an automatic failing grade. Profs cautioned that we would feel bias; we should be self-critical and focus on facts.
It may be that today’s understaffed newspapers do less reporting and fact-checking. Many newspapers are dying due to demographics (Older Americans subscribe to newspapers; younger largely do not.), difficulty competing for ad revenue in a much-diversified market and competition from instant internet “news” sources of readers’ choice/political bias.
However, reporters from mainstream news media are still fired if they are caught making up “facts.” Do you know anyone fired from Fox News, talk radio or “alternative” websites for providing false or misleading information? (Fox News was created shortly after the FCC abolished the Fairness Doctrine requiring honest, equitable, balanced coverage of issues for broadcasters.)
So Mr. Denham, please apply your “J-School” standards to your assertions. What is your basis or source for the statement that “pie in the sky liberalism” has “showered death on hundreds of millions?” Or that Hillary Clinton is a “deceitful, manipulative socialist?”
Based on my J-School policy, your letter would get an “F” grade. I suggest you apply your “get it right” policy to your information sources. In an era where objective reporting and science are underfunded and undermined, we who have standards should not add to the misinformation.
Cindy Chojnacky
Hailey
