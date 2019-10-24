Recycling is a worthwhile cause. What about the possibility of rotating items to be recycled since we can no longer mix items as in the past.
How about using the week of the first Monday to pick up items that can be combined with cardboard, the week of the third Monday to pick up material that can be combined with plastic and with three fifth-week Mondays to pick up tin and aluminum or whatever is easiest to accumulate over time.
Folks will probably be less inclined to trash recyclable items if more can be picked up on a regular basis. Hopefully, materials could be combined into three designated pick-up times.
We have to write the week of recycling pick-up times on our calendar to keep track — not too difficult to add what will be picked up during that week as a reminder.
Gordon Armstrong
Twin Falls
