Letter: A question for voters

A question for the voters — in the May 17 primary, which of the two candidates has the experience and integrity to represent the citizens of District 24B in the State Legislature? The choice is clear, Steve Miller has demonstrated his excellent character and integrity during his entire life of Public Service.

Steve has a long and distinguished record of Public Service. Steve was a Camas County Commissioner for 6 years; he has been on the Camas Soil Conservation Board of Supervisors for 44 years. During those 44 years he served 2 years as President of the Idaho Association of Conservation Districts and 2 years at Secretary/Treasurer of the National Association of Conservation Districts. In addition, Steve served in the Idaho House of Representatives for six years. Steve has dedicated his life to Public Service, is well versed on the issues facing rural Idaho and will be an excellent representative for District 24B in the Idaho Legislature.

Steve’s opponent in the primary, Mr. Knight, does not have a long history of public service, indeed Mr. Knight ‘s lone example, of which he highlights, was his service on the Board of Directors at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls. He fails to mention that he was removed from the Board by unanimous vote during the Board’s Executive Session on August 25, 2021 without cause after a little more than one year of service. Why would the Board do this? Could it be that his presence on the Board was disruptive and nonproductive?

I write to express my support for Steve Miller, Republican candidate for the Idaho Legislature District 24B.

Paul Petit

Buhl

