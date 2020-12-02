Letter: A problem with elasticity

Dear Times-News,

You've begun a new practice that isn't sitting well with this household. It doesn't have anything to do with the news or your reporters (it's obvious you care enough to hire the very best). Your font and the quality of ink are not in disfavor. It's about the rubber bands around our daily newspaper.

The other day "My Beloved" reached out the door with his grabber to reel in the morning paper, beginning a chorus of "oh no — no no no!" even before he had the paper in hand. It seems the rubber band, though still green, was half the usual size.

This matters greatly to "My Beloved" who has been taking the Times-News since before Methuselah breathed his first breath on earth. MB has a rubber band ball, a larger-than-softball-sized, very bouncy, hefty green ball. These new half-sized bands won't stretch around its girth. This interrupts a habit MB says goes back at least 20 . . . Oh! No, that's close to 30 years of a band a day around the green glob. He tells me the bands are occasionally blue, and the center began with bands of basic beige, the usual color available back in those days.

MB treasures his ingrained habits and long-term memories, and he is an accomplished whiner. Can you fix this? Or, in case you can't do anything about it, then tell me, Times-News, what am I to do!?