You can look it up:
Americans just got another tax cut,
And working folks were told that it was good.
But most of it's been lost to new inflation,
And guess who's getting way more than they should.
The Congress has just pulled another fast one;
The tax cut was designed for those on top.
Working folks again are on the short end,
While the give-away to guess-who never stops.
Working folks were lied to and mis-led here;
It's the same con job that we have seen before.
The guess-who are now up a trillion dollars;
I didn't know that they were needing any more.
Republicans have again shown their true colors;
The guess-who are the ones for whom they care.
Working folks deserve an honest tax cut,
But guess-who always ends up with their share.
The guess-who are the billionaires on Welfare,
Though Republicans deny it every day,
So it's back to smoke-and-mirrors for our good workers
Who Republicans never cared for anyway.
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
