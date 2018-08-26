Robert Mueller was a war volunteer,
And he knew things could always go wrong.
But he served our country, and he did us proud
In the war we were fighting in Nam.
With a prayer on his breath and his rifle in hand,
He took his life and his fate to the fight.
He didn't know if he'd survive the day;
He didn't know if he'd survive the night.
He engaged the enemy as a proud Marine.
There were bullets in the air all around.
He was wounded one day, and his red blood was spilled;
But he was brave, and he never backed down.
Deferments from war were what mattered to Trump —
Five phony ones to be more exact.
Someone else had to serve in his place,
But Trump never cared about that.
Robert Mueller has served our country in war,
While a draft-dodger lied to deceive.
So now we have valor and cowardice, too —
A brave patriotic Marine
And a coward only fools can believe.
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
