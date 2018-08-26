Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Robert Mueller was a war volunteer,

And he knew things could always go wrong.

But he served our country, and he did us proud

In the war we were fighting in Nam.

With a prayer on his breath and his rifle in hand,

He took his life and his fate to the fight.

He didn't know if he'd survive the day;

He didn't know if he'd survive the night.

He engaged the enemy as a proud Marine.

There were bullets in the air all around.

He was wounded one day, and his red blood was spilled;

But he was brave, and he never backed down.

Deferments from war were what mattered to Trump —

Five phony ones to be more exact. 

Someone else had to serve in his place,

But Trump never cared about that.

Robert Mueller has served our country in war,

While a draft-dodger lied to deceive.

So now we have valor and cowardice, too —

A brave patriotic Marine

And a coward only fools can believe.

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

