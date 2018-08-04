The Times News editorial board opined Aug. 3 that the jury in the Jason Benjamin “rape” case erred in finding the former teacher not guilty. They argue that jury nullification — where the jury refuses to follow the letter of the law — occurs in dark times, when laws are clearly unjust. The statutory rape law may not be categorically unjust; but like all laws, it may be misapplied.
The writers hope that the 17-year old who seduced her almost 40-year-old teacher can properly recover from his crime. This borders in absurdity. Not only is spending taxpayer money to lock up and destroy the life of this hapless fellow very unlikely to help the girl “recover,” she may could end up feeling guilty for destroying a man’s life.
Human beings do not magically turn into moral agents on their 18th birthdays. Some people are wise and mature at 12 years old, and some people never do develop a moral sense and at age 70 have no moral code whatsoever.
This jury did not bow before the letter of the law, which holds the number “eighteen” to be the magical moral number, but acted in the spirit of the law — holding that while mistakes were made, this particular sex mistake is not the business of the citizens and the taxpayers to shoulder and rectify.
Brenda Larsen
Twin Falls
Sorry Brenda,
I'm 69 and was born and raised here.
I was a Police Officer for most of my life here.
This Juries verdict was the most absurd things I've ever witnessed here. It will hurt our community in the long run and encourage this type of crime.
The culture for this kind of thing for us people that were born and raised here is this. That guy needs put so far back in Jail they have to pipe sunlight to him. But our Culture is changing, this is a good example of it.
*This decision doesn't just affect those involved.* It says to all that come that we put up with this nonsense and it can be got away with.
This is an absolute-ABSOLUTE-break down of the Jury system.
If there is anyway possible the Judge should declare a miss-trial on the basis that his instructions to the Jury weren't followed.
Rogue Jury, Runaway Jury, all apply here. They didn't follow the law or the Judges instructions.
It's a disgrace is what it is.
According to the law this was clearly a rape, one that was confessed to.
How about the Jury doing their job and bringing in a lawful verdict and then let the Judge do his job at sentencing. Allow proper sentence as the judge sees fit. That's how it works.
Justice wasn't served here, besides the young lady being a victim, the victim was also the City, the County and the State.
There, I finally said it. I'm done here.
