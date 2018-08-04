Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Times News editorial board opined Aug. 3 that the jury in the Jason Benjamin “rape” case erred in finding the former teacher not guilty. They argue that jury nullification — where the jury refuses to follow the letter of the law — occurs in dark times, when laws are clearly unjust. The statutory rape law may not be categorically unjust; but like all laws, it may be misapplied.

The writers hope that the 17-year old who seduced her almost 40-year-old teacher can properly recover from his crime. This borders in absurdity. Not only is spending taxpayer money to lock up and destroy the life of this hapless fellow very unlikely to help the girl “recover,” she may could end up feeling guilty for destroying a man’s life.

Human beings do not magically turn into moral agents on their 18th birthdays. Some people are wise and mature at 12 years old, and some people never do develop a moral sense and at age 70 have no moral code whatsoever.

This jury did not bow before the letter of the law, which holds the number “eighteen” to be the magical moral number, but acted in the spirit of the law — holding that while mistakes were made, this particular sex mistake is not the business of the citizens and the taxpayers to shoulder and rectify.

Brenda Larsen

Twin Falls

