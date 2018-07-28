This is a personal memorial to my newfound friend Lora. Several weeks have passed since she was a victim of the murder/suicide perpetrated by a boyfriend.
Lora was our new neighbor who lived directly across the street and had recently moved to Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in Kimberly two months ago.
She revealed to us that she was a dentist who served in that capacity for nine years with the rank of Major in the Air Force, located in Texas. She was very open as we had several visits from her late in June.
She revealed that she was working on her masters degree in Old Testament studies; that her favorite book in the Bible was Samuel; and her favorite character in Samuel was Jonathan.
She had been married, but her husband had passed on. She was looking for a new life in Idaho, as a she was a southern girl.
Upon finding that my wife Betty was working on her GED, she volunteered to help Betty with her math studies.
A story describing the murder/suicide broke in the Times-News several days after this incident, which occurred July 5.
Lora had befriended herself to neighbors and had attended a 4th of July barbecue on our patio for about 20 neighbors. She was liked by everyone.
She had purchased the mobile home across the street and her boyfriend was in the midst of landscaping the property; evidently, at times he became violent with her on a periodic basis. She put a restraining order against him.
Our neighborhood is still in shock as to what happened. My wife and I have been grieving for her, as we miss her so much.
David Davis
Kimberly
