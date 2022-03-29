Letter: A longtime Republican speaks out

As a Republican for over 60 years I endorse the basic tenets: Law & order, education and science. Those of you in the state who DO NOT follow these are RINOs. At times I think the state house reports should be on the entertainment section as they are a bunch moronic clowns who don't give a damn what their constituents want. They just do what they want. A house member stated he was against mask and vaccine requirements because his body his choice (paraphrased) but not for women.

What a hypocrite. This an example of the fact that men think women are second class citizens. A couple of years ago a poll published that 78 percent of men were against abortions but only 14 percent of women who are of child bearing age were.

One other point, we have always accused Dems of being soft on crime, well that is no longer true. Now it is us in fact — we are encouraging crime.

We hear how free we are. That is a load of crap. 18 states have online sports betting, 37 states allow medical marijuana, 10 states allow online lotteries, only seven states force us to buy state owned liquor and only 15 states stupidly have closed primaries.

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

