Letter: A letter to support Tom Arkoosh

I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh, candidate for Attorney General of Idaho. Arkoosh is a native Idahoan and has practiced law in this state for nearly 45 years. He is described as a centrist and a political independent, which is critical for this public office.
The fact that he is being endorsed and supported by a wide range of Republicans, Democrats and Independents is indicative of two obvious things. One, he is seen as a person who really is a political independent and two, he is seen by many Republican leaders and former leaders as the person of choice compared to Raul Labrador. I cannot recall the last time a candidate running as a Democrat has received the level of support from so many Republicans against their own Republican candidate here in Idaho. That in itself says a lot about the concern of Raul Labrador holding a public office in Idaho.
I along with many other lifelong Idahoans have great concern about the direction conservatives like Labrador and others like him want to see our great state go.
Tom Arkoosh has a much clearer understanding of what makes Idaho a great state and a great place to continue living. He values and supports public education, women’s rights and clearly understands water rights, which is critical to agriculture in southern Idaho.
Don Morishita
Twin Falls