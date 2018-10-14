The Idaho Housing & Finance Association is not aware that this is 2018. I wrote to the five-white-male, two-white-female IHFA board, “I am noticing that there seems to be no ethnic diversity on the IHFA board.” And the IHFA attorney wrote back to me, “If you are aware of any state or federal law requiring ethnic or gender diversity on the IHFA Board, please forward this to me and I will review.”
The IHFA acts as an agent for the federal agency HUD, which uses our U.S. taxpayer dollars to operate. IHFA raises millions from the markets in the form of tax free bonds for housing projects. But they have a choice in selecting which projects get the U.S. HUD funds. I believe that a diversity of opinion on a board adds up to better decisions.
I have recently also brought to the IHFA’s attention that a previous recipient of the HUD funds appears to have made misrepresentations in its applications for years 2014, 2015 and 2016. Their attorney wrote back to me, “Again, if you are aware of any state or federal law to the contrary that would require IHFA to conduct due diligence … ” Isn’t that a bare minimum of what they should be doing? Are there other communities in Idaho in which other bad actors are allowed to receive federal funds year after year without any investigation on the IHFA’s part of how they operate?
Kiki Leslie A. Tidwell
Hailey
What an assuming, ignorant, insulting, racist letter; for you to think that a board of five white males and two white females wouldn't have a wide ranging diversity of opinion, or have similar beliefs, morals, values, upbringings, education, life experiences, professions, religions, and physical capabilities simply because they all have the same color of skin... or to believe or imply that a board made up of a Hispanic LGBT individual transitioning, a young Black military veteran, two Muslim refugees from a war torn nation, a retired Asian business leader, a Native American medicine man, and a giraffe would add up to "better decisions". Get a life, and try convincing yourself that you're not a victim. The only thing you're a victim of is YOUR brain!
