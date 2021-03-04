 Skip to main content
Letter: A kind man and a dog
Letter: A kind man and a dog

This story is not about who, but rather what happened. I know a kind Filer man whose best friend was a grumpy old dog. But dog was only grumpy if you got too close to the pickup, or were just a jerk in general, because he could tell the difference and didn't have any use for you. The kind man had dog for many years and dog went everywhere with him. They were a team. A couple nights ago, kind man heard a loud thump outside and went out to find dog dead in the driveway, a victim of a hit and run driver. A short while later, while in the middle of burying his beloved friend, a car comes driving slowly down the road and stopped in front of his house. The mother of the teenage boy who was driving the car got out and approached the kind man. She proceeded to tell him that he needed to repair her car, she had rights. She even went so far as to call the police. Kind man doesn't live in the city limits. Speed limit in front of his house is 35. Dog doesn't wander around in the road. Dog stays in the yard, or the pickup because he's a good dog. Or was, now he's gone because a teenager wasn't paying attention (this is just my opinion, but dog was found in the DRIVEWAY, you draw your own conclusions). Kind man handled the situation differently than I would, because he's a kind man. He didn't tell her to go to hell like I would have. And now teenage boy can refuse guilt for killing someone's pet because he's been taught that it was someone else's fault.

Margaret Krasznavolgyi

Jerome

