Letter: A history lesson

A democracy is always temporary in nature. It cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It will exist until voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. Then greed takes over and the majority votes for candidates who promise the most benefits from the public's purse. The result is that every democracy will collapse due to loose fiscal policy, and it is always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations which tried democracy is 200 years.

During that time, nations progressed through the following sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith, from spiritual faith to great courage, from courage to liberty, from liberty to abundance from abundance to complacency, from complacency to apathy, from apathy to dependency, and from dependency back to bondage.

America has followed this path exactly, and at age 244 is on the verge of collapse. Our founding fathers knew this principle. That is why they established a republic, not a democracy. This republic was founded upon laws derived from the Judea-Christian heritage. Will we learn from history of end the way all previous democratic experiments have ended? Can our nation be saved? Yes!