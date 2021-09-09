 Skip to main content
Letter: A Healthcare Issue
Letter: A Healthcare Issue

The new wave of Covid is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which is verified by statistics in the scientific literature. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that if the unvaccinated are 9-29 times more likely to be hospitalized than the vaccinated, and 35 times more likely to die from Covid-19 infections, a simple solution to reduce hospitalizations and death would be for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

But logical thinking unfortunately does not currently prevail in our society, as there has been a corrupting of reasonable thought and action over the last 5 years. Individual “rights” have been overplayed to the point of destroying basic concepts of decency and care. The right to lie and push false narratives have proliferated to the height of ridiculousness.

This has led to this nonsensical and dangerous approach to dealing with the Covid pandemic, a scourge that has killed over 4.4 million people worldwide. The stupidity of tying your political affiliation to the vaccine or using masking is asinine. This is obviously a healthcare issue, and the established and effective infection control measures of vaccination and masking could hold the Covid infection in check, if allowed to. Mind you the vaccine has been proven to be highly effective and safe.

Unfortunately, this healthcare issue has conspicuously been relegated to politics. Shame on those who have foregone reason and decency and allowed the proliferation of this pandemic. Shame on those who have embraced the right to lie, and in doing so have become the proponents of the right to die. (Maybe Republicans should think about how this reduces their constituency, considering politics.) I can only hope that there is enough conscience left for the shame to make a difference in the approach to this pandemic—a healthcare issue.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

