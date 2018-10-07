The president made an excellent choice for assistant secretary for nuclear energy at DOE. As the director of DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear Initiative at Idaho National Laboratory, the nation’s flagship nuclear energy facility, and previous service as director of technology development and application at Westinghouse, Dr. Rita Baranwal is uniquely qualified for this position and has a thorough understanding of DOE’s assets — specifically the national labs and nuclear programs.
The men and women who work at INL are exceptionally talented, and I know Dr. Baranwal will make Idaho proud.
Sen. Jim Risch
Washington, D.C.
