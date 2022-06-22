 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A debate indicates two sides

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I read the Big Story in Sunday’s Times News titled “The Big Debate” but couldn’t find the ”rest of the story”. A debate indicates two sides, I only saw one.

• 300,000 homes that will receive power from 400 wind turbines: not mentioned that they will be in Nevada and California.

• Concerns from stakeholders, and those traveling, visiting & recreating, listed: cultural resources, wildlife safety, communications and emergency management only.

• Recap reporting did not include interviews stating opposition. Excepting, a few remarks from Minidoka National Historic Site and Mr. Arkoosh.

• 1,000 jobs, not mentioned mostly brought in or effects on housing, schools etc. with these extra families.

• The idea wind turbines are “green power” is also very debatable. Didn’t say: how many gallons of oil to keep turbines moving, mega loads of cement to anchor them, the life expectancy only 20 years, and are not recyclable.

People are also reading…

• The effect on the aquifer: how can anyone know blasting, drilling, digging “only 12 to 15 feet” (also debatable) X 400 will not disrupt the aquifer? Knowledgeable as the engineers and scientists are, they cannot see underground.

• Not included: plan to drill 6 wells with hopes to lease water rights from local shareholders for drilling and maintenance during a drought? And effects on canals: what will the “wind” do to them?

• Also not mentioned: wildlife habitat, air traffic issues, health issues, noise, light pollution, road building, fire suppression, personal lifestyle interruption and more.

• 1400 letters have been received, no mention of whether they were for or against or what their reasons were.

• Jobs available to students from CSI? Only 20 offered after construction: is that a benefit?

Mr. Papez has some interesting ways to address concerns. I haven’t found them to be a reliable source.

HC Dimond Farm

Jerome

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: This last week gave a preview of what the Jan 6th Committee has heard for months about the Capitol riot. To those who watched the day unfold it was obvious that Trump was intimately involved in the unleashing of the mob to attack this institution of Democracy.

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Small business owners like myself thrive on competition in the marketplace. It pushes companies to innovate and provide the best products and services to consumers. Unfortunately, big tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple are stifling competition with monopoly practices that crush small businesses.

Letter: Being part of the community

Letter: Being part of the community

Letter: These days it’s easy to get caught up in all of the horror stories in the news. There are big problems in the world and in our country. That’s true. There always have been. It’s overwhelming sometimes, and things can seem kind of grim. However, if one can pull away from the non-stop doom-scrolling for a moment and step outside, they’ll see that the world is actually pretty great.

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: If citizens of Magic Valley want to protect and keep our wide open spaces, landscapes and views, we need to join together and show our resistance to these projects like Lava Ridge.

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: In several recently published Guest Columns, Governor Little stated “Idaho must remain a beacon for capitalism, limited and accountable government, family and freedom.” Excuse me? He seems to have mentally blocked out his actions of the past two years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News