Letter: A debate indicates two sides

I read the Big Story in Sunday’s Times News titled “The Big Debate” but couldn’t find the ”rest of the story”. A debate indicates two sides, I only saw one.

• 300,000 homes that will receive power from 400 wind turbines: not mentioned that they will be in Nevada and California.

• Concerns from stakeholders, and those traveling, visiting & recreating, listed: cultural resources, wildlife safety, communications and emergency management only.

• Recap reporting did not include interviews stating opposition. Excepting, a few remarks from Minidoka National Historic Site and Mr. Arkoosh.

• 1,000 jobs, not mentioned mostly brought in or effects on housing, schools etc. with these extra families.

• The idea wind turbines are “green power” is also very debatable. Didn’t say: how many gallons of oil to keep turbines moving, mega loads of cement to anchor them, the life expectancy only 20 years, and are not recyclable.

• The effect on the aquifer: how can anyone know blasting, drilling, digging “only 12 to 15 feet” (also debatable) X 400 will not disrupt the aquifer? Knowledgeable as the engineers and scientists are, they cannot see underground.

• Not included: plan to drill 6 wells with hopes to lease water rights from local shareholders for drilling and maintenance during a drought? And effects on canals: what will the “wind” do to them?

• Also not mentioned: wildlife habitat, air traffic issues, health issues, noise, light pollution, road building, fire suppression, personal lifestyle interruption and more.

• 1400 letters have been received, no mention of whether they were for or against or what their reasons were.

• Jobs available to students from CSI? Only 20 offered after construction: is that a benefit?

Mr. Papez has some interesting ways to address concerns. I haven’t found them to be a reliable source.

HC Dimond Farm

Jerome

