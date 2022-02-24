 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A crooked road

The Republican National Convention’s censuring of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two Republicans who sit on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot, is beyond belief, beyond bad. Trying to cancel two of the minority of Republicans who still have integrity and are willing to fight for what is right, suggests a move to censure anyone who stands up to the mob boss Trump, anyone who seeks and speaks the truth about this event.

How could this happen? Mulling this over, I have to say it boils down to there are many in the Republican Party who are complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and so it behooves them to try to quiet these two voices of reason.

As a whole the Republican Party has mostly lined up behind Trump at every crooked road he has ventured, and every expression of illegal activity. Many and varied, Trump’s twisted road of corruption is expansive. However, the Capitol Riot represents the epitome of anti-Democracy, anti-American activity. Just watch the video “Day of Rage” if you have any doubt of this.

Jan. 6 is a not only a marker of a seditious insurrection, it represents a mark in history, which if not corrected spells the end of our form of government as a Democratic Republic. Complicity in this event and its aftermath is not only expressed by participating in it, but by denying, condoning or covering up the planning and execution of the attempted stealing of the election by violence.

The RNC was disgraceful in censoring Cheney and Kinzinger. Further labelling this event as “legitimate political discourse” shows how far removed from reality they will go to attempt to suppress the investigation. Intimidation and lying however, should not be allowed to prevent the pursuit of truth and accountability.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

