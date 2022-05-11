Letter: A couple of suggestions

Albert Schweitzer said "Man will destroy earth." Trump and his supporters in four years caused damage to the environment of 12 years. Trump’s continuous lying has influenced GOP candidates to lie this year more than any past years. For example, Bedke claims Biden is responsible for inflation so I guess Biden is also responsible for inflation in Germany, Italy, France, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and Canada.

Pure B.S.

He also claims he along gave us a great tax cut. Like Trump's tax cut, Bedke's was great for corporations and the rich. Another one of his lies is he made Idaho the least regulated state. After showing his lies, I will be voting for him because the alternate is Giddings, who should be in jail.

Remember a vote for McGeachin is a vote for stupidity. She couldn't even run a small office let alone the state.

Also the jackasses that are saying Attorney General Wasden didn't do his job. He sure as hell did by not joining other states when he knew they had no chance of winning, saving Idaho millions of dollars.

I have a couple of other suggestions: Keep Little as governor, Phil McGrane as secretary of state, and Sherri Ybarra.

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

