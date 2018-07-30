Two weeks before his inauguration, Trump was shown classified intelligence data proving that Putin had a direct role in attacking and helping him win the 2016 election. According to a New York Times July 18 report, the evidence included texts/emails from Russian military officers.
A few days prior to the Times article, Mueller indicted 12 Russian GRU Military officers for DNC hacking. Trump knew of the Russian interference and conspired to hide the truth from the American public.
Trump has repeatedly told us that the Trump/Russia Investigation is a witch hunt, despite the entire U.S. intelligence community saying exactly the opposite.
Why is Trump and the entire GOP trying so hard to undermine and discredit the FBI and Mueller? Why is Trump trying cover up an act of war against the United States?
Well, he couldn’t call it a witch hunt unless he denied it, and it also brings into question the legitimacy of his presidency.
Remember Trump saying: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the 33,000 emails that are missing.”
The DNC was hacked the same day. If that isn’t a coincidence, then it is colluding with the enemy or aiding and abetting the enemy. Take your pick.
Tom Lorentz
Boise
Exactly Tom and how anyone with a shred of common sense can still support this lying , self serving sorry excuse for a human is mind blowing. Top secret meetings with two of our known enemies while alienating us from our Allies.
You act like he sold them uranium, which by way of fact, Hillary did. Perhaps you were just as upset when Barack Hussain Obama gave millions and millions of your tax dollars to the government of Iran. You know they celebrate the destruction of America openly and chant death to America. Did those things bother you as much as unproven hearsay? You need a check up from the neck up. You sound like nothing more than a liberal apologist and dogmatic democrat who cant see past her own Trump Derangement Syndrome. Please get help.
