Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Two weeks before his inauguration, Trump was shown classified intelligence data proving that Putin had a direct role in attacking and helping him win the 2016 election. According to a New York Times July 18 report, the evidence included texts/emails from Russian military officers.

A few days prior to the Times article, Mueller indicted 12 Russian GRU Military officers for DNC hacking. Trump knew of the Russian interference and conspired to hide the truth from the American public.

Trump has repeatedly told us that the Trump/Russia Investigation is a witch hunt, despite the entire U.S. intelligence community saying exactly the opposite.

Why is Trump and the entire GOP trying so hard to undermine and discredit the FBI and Mueller? Why is Trump trying cover up an act of war against the United States?

Well, he couldn’t call it a witch hunt unless he denied it, and it also brings into question the legitimacy of his presidency.

Remember Trump saying: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the 33,000 emails that are missing.”

The DNC was hacked the same day. If that isn’t a coincidence, then it is colluding with the enemy or aiding and abetting the enemy. Take your pick.

Tom Lorentz

Boise

2
3
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments