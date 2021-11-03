Letter: A climate emergency wake up call

Climate change is a serious threat and is accelerating. Global temperatures are 1.9°F warmer than pre-industrial levels, correlating almost exactly with the 50% rise in CO2 levels. Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) – largely from burning fossil fuels - are overheating our atmosphere and unleashing severe heat waves, frequent and prolonged droughts, explosive wildfires, heavier rains that cause massive flooding, and melting ice sheets that drive sea levels to rise.

These are not far-off risks. This year’s exceptional heat wave, drought and wildfires throughout Idaho and the Western U.S. leave little doubt about climate science. Our region has paid a steep price in lost lives and livelihoods and these threats will continue unless we act with urgency. We can choose to invest in climate resiliency now or we can continue to pay billions more each year. There is a limit to our ability to adapt, we must decrease worldwide emissions at a rapid pace, starting now.

Build back better investments will rapidly mobilize solutions, including a deployment of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency in cars and buildings. We must stop methane leaks at oil and gas wells. We must support sustainable agricultural and forestry practices and stop deforestation.

We need sustainable design and clean energy systems in existing and new infrastructure. We must invest in our social infrastructure, particularly our most vulnerable populations, to meet the health challenges arising from more extreme climate. This emergency is too big and too widespread to be met with short-term band-aids. We need action now.

Nancy Basinger, veterinarian and Kelly Olson, 33+ year Idaho agricultural leader

Boise

