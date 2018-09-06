Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Sunday, Sept. 2, issue of the Times-News has a great article about Good Samaritan Clinic's recent visit by Rep. Simpson. Thanks! However, guest writer Ginny Greene mentioned on page seven, "Initially … the idea reached out to include other counties. It soon became apparent that a tighter focus would facilitate actual results."

I think your readers might conclude that Good Samaritan Clinic's "tighter focus" was to exclude other counties from their services, and that is absolutely not the case. Good Samaritan Clinic is open for qualified individuals regardless of county of residence — including the homeless with no official county of residence.

I'd appreciate it if you could print a correction/clarification to this effect. For those who qualify, there is no waiting list. We are trying to offer services approximately every two weeks now. Thank you, Ed!

Keith E. Davis, M.D.

Chairman of the Board and Medical Director

Good Samaritan Clinic — An Idaho Free Clinic

Shoshone

