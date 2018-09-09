In the Sept. 2 issue of the Times-News, there was a wonderful reader comment about the Good Samaritan Clinic — a free clinic for Lincoln County, a wonderful nonprofit serving people with limited medical resources.
However, in the second paragraph of that article, the guest writer Ginny Greene was inaccurate when she stated "John Sexton, founding director of The Mustard Seed..."
I wish to clarify that The Mustard Seed Ministries is a separate nonprofit that operates a thrift store and ministry office that serves the local community with energy assistance, eviction notices, food assistance and so much more.
The ministry that John Sexton founded was the Mustard Tree Wellness Clinic which started under the 501(3)c of the Mustard Seed Ministries. A year later the free medical clinic branched off with their own nonprofit status, and the rest is history.
Thank you for clarifying that the Mustard Seed Ministries and the Mustard Tree Wellness Clinic, now called Wellness Tree Community Clinic, are separate nonprofits — each serving the community differently in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Liz Mandelkow, Executive Director
Mustard Seed Ministries
