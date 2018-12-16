Try 1 month for 99¢
(Courtesy photo)

We wish for you this Christmas time

A stocking full of joy.

We wish for you a drum and, too,

A little drummer boy.

We wish for you a Christmas tree

With ornaments and love.

We wish for you the snowflakes which

Bring angels from above.

We wish for you again this year

A family to hold close.

We wish for you glad tidings, too,

From those you love the most.

We wish for you, our dearest ones,

A season to believe.

We wish for you a Santa who

Brings peace on Christmas Eve.

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

