We wish for you this Christmas time
A stocking full of joy.
We wish for you a drum and, too,
A little drummer boy.
We wish for you a Christmas tree
With ornaments and love.
We wish for you the snowflakes which
Bring angels from above.
We wish for you again this year
A family to hold close.
We wish for you glad tidings, too,
From those you love the most.
We wish for you, our dearest ones,
A season to believe.
We wish for you a Santa who
Brings peace on Christmas Eve.
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
