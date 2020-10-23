 Skip to main content
Letter: A cautionary voting tale
Letter: A cautionary voting tale

I made a mistake. I did not understand the wording of HJR4 and voted (early) against it. I believed it would shrink the legislative districts to 30 from 35 instead of eliminating that possibility. I did not understand that it was a bi-partisan initiative. I cannot change my vote or the vote of people I advised, but I can say publicly that I was wrong. I failed to be a diligent voter. I was influenced by a bias against the Idaho Republican Legislature and too much attention toward the Senate and presidential election. It is a learning experience for me and a cautionary tale for others. I plan to do better in the future.

Linda Brugger

Twin Falls

