Letter: A bright spot on the horizon

The disappointment some of us felt when Mr. Wasden did not win the Attorney General primary has been resolved.

A truly outstanding candidate has come to the rescue:

Tom Arkoosh is not only an excellent attorney with many years of experience but is an extraordinary human being; he is humble, humorous, gracious, well spoken, personable, decent, open-minded, and true to the people and the laws of Idaho.

Mr. Arkoosh realizes he will be working for all the Idaho voters and for the whole Idaho State Government.

What a breath of fresh air.

Carol Robertson

Twin Falls