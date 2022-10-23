 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A bright spot on the horizon

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The disappointment some of us felt when Mr. Wasden did not win the Attorney General primary has been resolved.

A truly outstanding candidate has come to the rescue:

Tom Arkoosh is not only an excellent attorney with many years of experience but is an extraordinary human being; he is humble, humorous, gracious, well spoken, personable, decent, open-minded, and true to the people and the laws of Idaho.

Mr. Arkoosh realizes he will be working for all the Idaho voters and for the whole Idaho State Government.

What a breath of fresh air.

Carol Robertson

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Amazing Mike Crapo would put forth illegal immigration as a GOP talking point. That's about as disingenuous as the 20-year-old stock photo he provides to accompany these articles. Old and no relevance.

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News