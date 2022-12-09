Letter: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger

The 22nd annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger fell short of its goal this year. However, we were still able to provide turkeys and hams for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley.

This year’s event held at Rob Green GMC, where Magic Valley residents and local businesses met the challenge by donating turkeys and fixings to help bring joy to less fortunate families for Thanksgiving. We set our goal of collecting 2,022 turkeys and hams. We reached 1,784. SCCAP made sure that every family that signed up for a Thanksgiving box received one, whether it was with a turkey, ham or even steak.

The success was made possible by our Premier Sponsor Rob Green GMC, along with major sponsors and donors: KMVT, Beams Flooring America, High Water Electric, Glanbia, Idaho Central Credit Union, Falls Brand, Townsquare Media, Agropur, Snake River Corvette Club, Oasis Stop n Go, First Federal, Jayco, Lytle Signs, Lineage Logistics, Snake River Bro’s, Carol Prater, Sparklight, Synergy, Christian Brotherhood, Cactus Pete’s, Giltner Logistics, Brotherhood of the 5th, and Smith’s Food & Drug Twin Falls and Burley stores.

Our success also included the many volunteers: Twin Falls Chamber Ambassadors, CSI’s Rodeo Club, Triple C Concrete, LDS Serves, Twin Falls County Juvenile Probation, Rabo AgriFinance, CSI Bridge to Success, Twin Falls Correctional Recovery Center, DJ Courtney Salmon/ KEZJ, DJ Nate Bird/ KOOL 96.5 and Stan & Paula Clelland Family.

Our sincere gratitude to the restaurants that provided great food, including Subway, McAllister’s Deli, Chick-Fil-A, T & T Café, Pizza Hut, Kneaders Bakery, Starbucks and Guppies Hot Rod Grille.

Finally, a huge heartfelt thanks to everyone who stopped and dropped off a donation that made this year special for families in the Magic Valley.

Ken J. Robinette

Twin Falls