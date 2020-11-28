Letter: 60 Hours exceed 2020 Goal

The 20th Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger was a huge success exceeding 2072 turkeys collected for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley. This year’s event held at Rob Green GMC where Magic Valley residents and local businesses met the challenge by donating turkeys and fixing’s to help bring joy to less fortunate families for Thanksgiving.. This year we exceeded of our goal 2020 turkeys. SCCAP made sure that every family who signed up for a turkey received one and provided turkeys to other non-profit organizations.