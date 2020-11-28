Letter: 60 Hours exceed 2020 Goal

The 20th Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger was a huge success exceeding 2072 turkeys collected for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley. This year’s event held at Rob Green GMC where Magic Valley residents and local businesses met the challenge by donating turkeys and fixing’s to help bring joy to less fortunate families for Thanksgiving.. This year we exceeded of our goal 2020 turkeys. SCCAP made sure that every family who signed up for a turkey received one and provided turkeys to other non-profit organizations.
The successes of this was made possible by our Premier Sponsor Rob Green GMC along with major sponsors and donors; Glanbia, KMVT, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Idaho Central Credit Union, Falls Brand, Townsquare Media, Agropur, Snake River Corvette Club, Beams Flooring America, Synergy Brotherhood, Lytle Signs, Snake River Bro’s and Northwest Farm Credit Services. Our $500 plus donors: Premier Auto, Oasis Stop n Go, Cactus Pete’s and Heidi Detmer. Special Thanks to KMVT’s Kathy Silk, Kade Atwood, Amy Dillon who promoted the event inviting individuals and businesses who donated turkeys, food and cash.
Our success also included the many volunteers: Twin Falls Chamber Ambassadors, CSI’s Rodeo Team, Magic Valley Bulldawgs, Triple C Concrete, MVYA, , LDS Service Missionaries, Twin Falls County Juvenile Probation, Lighthouse Church, Smith’s Food, DJ Courtney Salmon/ KEZJ, DJ Nate Bird/ KOOL 96.5, Paula Clelland, Brock & Imma Duke, & Brock Black, St. Luke’s Medical Center and SCCAP Board Members.
Our sincere gratitude to the restaurants that provided great food including Maxie’s Pizza, Subway, McAllister’s Deli and Guppies Hot Rod Grille
Finally, a huge heartfelt thanks to everyone that stopped and dropped off a turkey(s) or donation that made this year special for families in the Magic Valley.
Ken J. Robinette
South Central Community Action Partnership CEO
Twin Falls
