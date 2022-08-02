 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 6 points to make

I have six points to make:

  1. Rep Fulcher should be replaced by a brick as the brick has more intelligence.
  2. The loss of teachers is due to Little's wasting the money on tax cuts for big business and the wealthy.
  3. We Republicans are are responsible for the majority of mass shootings, but, refuse to acknowledge it. We keep blaming the shooters mental health, but it is congress's mental health that is the problem due to their involvement with the NRA.
  4. Abortion using a fetal heart beat at 6 weeks is impossible. Why, at 6 weeks there is no fetus to have a heart. What is there is an embryo. An embryo takes 10 weeks to become a fetus with a heart. Embryos have a 30 to 40 percent rate of miscarriage.
  5. If you are pro abortion then vote democrat in November.
  6. Labrador with the brains of a cow pie will waste taxpayers money with ridiculous lawsuits. Vote for Lawrence Wasden with a write in.

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

