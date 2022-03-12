Letter: 50th anniversary of the nation Senior Nutrition Program

This March the CSI Office on Aging joins the Administration for Community Living and senior nutrition service providers across this country to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation Senior Nutrition Program.

Since 1972, the Senior Nutrition Program (SNP) has supported nutrition services for older adults. Funded by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults (60 and older) to access nutritious meals and other vital services.

Did you know that up to half of adults age 65 and older are at risk of malnutrition and more than 10 million face hunger? Many older adults lack access to the high -quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent. Did you also know that studies show seniors who attend Senior Centers have less dementia, and tend to live longer, and suffer less loneliness than those who do not attend Senior Centers? Also, studies show that for every $1 spent on senior nutrition saves $40 in Medicaid monies.

Here in our Magic Valley we have 16 Senior Centers and 2 meal sites (located in Kimberly, Albion, Hailey, Carey, Fairfield,, Filer, Burley, Shoshone, Richfield, Gooding, Hagerman, Jerome, Rupert, Oakley, Eden, Twin Falls, Wendell and Buhl) that provide seniors with healthy meals, nutrition information, socialization and health information.

We at the CSI Office on Aging would like to encourage each of you to support your local Senior Centers and Meal Sites, especially this month. They provide a valuable service to our local seniors.

For 50 years, the SNP has helped create healthy, strong communities where all members can flourish regardless of their age. Please help us recognize this milestone anniversary by giving back to your local Senior Centers and Meal Sites.

Sincerely,

Shawna Wasko

Twin Falls

