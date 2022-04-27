 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 500 members of Idaho Wing of Civil Air Patrol wish to publicly thank Representative Clark Kauffman

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Idaho Wing of Civil Air Patrol thanks Rep. Kauffman

The nearly 500 members of Idaho Wing of Civil Air Patrol who are spread throughout the State of Idaho wish to publicly thank Representative Clark Kauffman for his advice and support in helping Idaho Wing get its first ever appropriation of state funds. He advised us on what process to follow, and he supported necessary legislation in both a House committee and on the House floor. This appropriation of $50,000 will permit us to offer greatly expanded educational and training opportunities to our members, particularly our cadets. We expect to use over half the money on expanded educational opportunities for our 235 cadet

members.

Thank you, Representative Kauffman, for your faith in us and your ongoing support to Idaho Wing.

Warren Vest Idaho Wing Government Relations Advisor,

Civil Air Patrol

