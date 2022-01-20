Letter: 496 Idaho wolves killed in 2021

. . .and in Yellowstone, 20 wolves have been killed just outside of the park’s boundaries.

State agencies of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are bent on undoing all the ecological benefits that wolves have brought to their ecosystems. All three of these agencies are also seeking to hunt grizzly bears – for sport!

We cannot trust these state agencies to manage native predators. Lethal management for the benefit of hunters and livestock grazers, often on public lands. The killers of Idaho wolves have received rewards of $1000 to 2500 paid by the “Foundation for Wildlife Management” to their members. They keep the dead animal and sell the fur. F4WM has received grants from IDFG and legislative funding from the Wolf Control Board to pay these bounties, more than $108,000 for 2021.

Wildlife advocates, scientists, and conservationists from all over the country have begged Deb Haaland director of the Interior Department, and Martha Williams, the interim director of US Fish and Wildlife Service, to stop the slaughter. They have refused to act.

If you care about wildlife, please speak out! The Endangered Species Coalition website has a letter to the editor that you can submit to your local media. Our hope appears to be the Biden administration who could stop the slaughter of wolves -- and the destruction of your natural heritage.

Christine Gertschen

Sun Valley

