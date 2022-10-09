Letter: 3 obvious truths

3 obvious truths

There are three obvious truths that cannot be denied but are purposefully ignored, so it appears.

The woman has complete authority over her own body; this is the claim, but no mention is made with that claim that she has authority to not get pregnant, except for rape or incest. Apparently, the “rule” is, “have all the sex you want, but destroy any results of that sex at will.”

Another is the obvious fact that, just as Jesus said, “who by taking thought can increase his stature on cubit” (or inch). A male gender person wants to think himself to be a female gender person, but alas! He is not equipped, physically, to take on that role. No amount of surgical mutilations can make that change, and the body is still a male gender body, and the person is a miserable individual.

Like all people, the homosexual person has a conscience that is embedded with the knowledge of right and wrong. It is easily proven by their reaction when running a red light. That conscience can never accept a deviate sexuality without guilt and no amount of accommodating encouragement by an increasing population of homosexuals will erase that guilt. It is God-given, the result of His creation that protects His highest creation in His own image, if you will.

All of this destruction of our society and culture is a warfare between God and Satan. That one, Satan, seeks to profane God by turning mankind to evilness and rejection of God. You don’t have to guess Who is going to win.

Gene Lawley

Twin Falls

Vote for Tom Arkoosh

We are supporting Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s next Attorney General. We have both known Tom for many years. Tom grew up in Gooding and has spent his professional career in Idaho serving Idaho’s citizens.

Wendy was in the House of Representatives for many years and got to know Tom who was in her legislative district. He was a good source on water and agriculture issues. Tom has had years of experience in dealing with State agencies on licensing as well as the rule making and regulatory processes. Wendy worked with Tom on some of these issues.

Chuck, as a farmer and State Senator, spent many years working on water issues for the state of Idaho. Chuck found Tom to be knowledgeable, fair and honest in the search for collaborative solutions to Idaho’s water issues.

We believe that Tom is the right person for the job. He’s thoughtful, a good listener and has incredibly broad public and private experience. He has served as a county prosecutor and litigator, but what both of us like about Tom is that he is a proven believer in the rule of law which our democracy is founded on. He will be the people’s lawyer, not beholden to groups with far right agendas. We urge you to vote early, starting October 17, or on Tuesday, November 8. Make your vote count. Vote for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General.

Wendy Jaquet, Democrat

Chuck Coiner, Republican

Ketchum

Consider Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative

As you consider the issues and candidates for the upcoming November election, please consider Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative in zone 24 (rural Twin Falls County, Gooding County, and Camus County).

Chenele brings light and hope to her work. She is a great listener and an effective problem solver; always looking for positive outcomes. She has been active in the republican party in Idaho for many years and is familiar with the current issues and challenges that we face in our state. As a conservative republican and with direct ties to family issues and significant education experience, Chenele Dixon is an ideal candidate for the current political climate in Idaho.

Ron Withers

Kimberly

Vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate

I met Ron Taylor over 25 years ago, and I feel lucky to count him as a dear friend. He is a man of integrity, and one of the most compassionate and giving people I have ever known. In good times, and bad, Ron has been there for me. I know he will stand strong for you too, as your representative in the Idaho Senate.

Ron’s professional life, as a firefighter and paramedic, was all about serving our community. After work, Ron spent countless hours as a dedicated volunteer at the Wood River Land Trust, Crisis Hotline, and Animal Shelter.

Ron always puts the lives and needs of others first. He also puts people above politics, and he will keep our district well represented through sane and responsible leadership. I encourage you to vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate.

Chris Leman

Ketchum

Too much money is the root of all evil

Throughout time, people who had large amounts of money or land deemed themselves above any form of regulation. They had a right to exploit, bully, and disenfranchise others.

In ancient Rome the wealthy patricians seethed with indignation when common folk or freed slaves fought for civil rights like the ability to give testimony, sign as surety on loans, inherit estates, and sign contracts.

In Athens the aristocracy couldn’t bear to allow people with less than a certain amount of property to vote, or to obtain a jury trial, or to be free of debt slavery.

In England, the nobility hated having to share their monopoly economic privileges with others. They also did not want commoners to get an education.

In America, the 1% class are imitating the sins of the ancients by fighting regulation and the raising up of others at every turn.

Too much money in one’s hands is the root of all evil.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon

I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

First Chenele understands education, she has experience home schooling her children and has substantial experience with the public school system. She understands the strings that attached government funding and how that can impact parents’ school choices. As a parent education is very important to me.

As the parent of biological, adopted, and foster children, Chenele’s position on the right to life of the most vulnerable in our society matters to me. As a combat veteran who has seen on the street level, the realities of other societies, I feel strongly that we must preserve the rights and safeguards enshrined in our Federal and State Constitutions. Chenele understands the need to preserve these rights and how critical they are to our and our children’s pursuit of happiness. As a fiscal conservative, Chenele understands the need to keep the role of government limited.

Preserving our Idaho values is important to me. Chenele understands the need to preserve both the civil society and the economic engine that drives our prosperity and our peaceful neighborhoods. Chenele has worked tirelessly to understand the relationships between the key forces that have made our part of Idaho such a great place to live. She understands the issues that the growth that this prosperity is bringing.

I hope that you will take the time to learn about Chenele Dixon, and like me vote for her this November 8th.

Thomas Wangeman

Twin Falls