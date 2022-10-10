Letter: 3 obvious truths

There are three obvious truths that cannot be denied but are purposefully ignored, so it appears.

The woman has complete authority over her own body; this is the claim, but no mention is made with that claim that she has authority to not get pregnant, except for rape or incest. Apparently, the "rule" is, "have all the sex you want, but destroy any results of that sex at will."

Another is the obvious fact that, just as Jesus said, "who by taking thought can increase his stature on cubit" (or inch). A male gender person wants to think himself to be a female gender person, but alas! He is not equipped, physically, to take on that role. No amount of surgical mutilations can make that change, and the body is still a male gender body, and the person is a miserable individual.

Like all people, the homosexual person has a conscience that is embedded with the knowledge of right and wrong. It is easily proven by their reaction when running a red light. That conscience can never accept a deviate sexuality without guilt and no amount of accommodating encouragement by an increasing population of homosexuals will erase that guilt. It is God-given, the result of His creation that protects His highest creation in His own image, if you will.

All of this destruction of our society and culture is a warfare between God and Satan. That one, Satan, seeks to profane God by turning mankind to evilness and rejection of God. You don't have to guess Who is going to win.

Gene Lawley

Twin Falls