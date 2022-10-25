 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Letter: 3 important reasons to vote for Tom Arkoosh

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Dear Voters,

There are three good and important reasons to vote for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho's Attorney General position:

1. The Attorney General is Idaho's lawyer and Idaho needs a good lawyer. Tom Arkoosh will bring the experience, skills and integrity of a distinguished legal career to the Attorney General's office.

2. Tom Arkoosh will not bring a divisive partisan political agenda to the Office.

3. Tom Arkoosh's commitment to the rule of law is demonstrated by the support he has from Republicans and Democrats who understand that Idaho needs a capable lawyer.

Tom Robertson

Twin Falls

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Saying that Critical Race Theory is an examination of, “racism’s central role in shaping society” is like saying that Christianity is a monotheistic religion. 

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Amazing Mike Crapo would put forth illegal immigration as a GOP talking point. That's about as disingenuous as the 20-year-old stock photo he provides to accompany these articles. Old and no relevance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News