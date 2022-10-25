Letter: 3 important reasons to vote for Tom Arkoosh

Dear Voters,
There are three good and important reasons to vote for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho's Attorney General position:
1. The Attorney General is Idaho's lawyer and Idaho needs a good lawyer. Tom Arkoosh will bring the experience, skills and integrity of a distinguished legal career to the Attorney General's office.
2. Tom Arkoosh will not bring a divisive partisan political agenda to the Office.
3. Tom Arkoosh's commitment to the rule of law is demonstrated by the support he has from Republicans and Democrats who understand that Idaho needs a capable lawyer.
Tom Robertson
Twin Falls