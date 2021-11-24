 Skip to main content
Letter: 21st Annual 60 Hours Exceed Goal

21st Annual 60 Hours exceed goal

The 21th Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger was a huge success exceeding 2090 turkeys and hams collected for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley. This year’s event held at Rob Green GMC where Magic Valley residents and local businesses met the challenge by donating turkeys and fixing’s to help bring joy to less fortunate families for Thanksgiving. Due to the national turkey shortage we set our goal of collecting 2021 turkeys and hams. SCCAP made sure that every family who signed up for a Thanksgiving box received one.

The successes of this was made possible by our Premier Sponsor Rob Green GMC along with major sponsors and donors; KMVT, Beams Flooring America, JD Haskell, Glanbia, Idaho Central Credit Union, Falls Brand, Premier Auto, Townsquare Media, Agropur, Snake River Corvette Club, Hilex Poly, Oasis Stop n Go, Synergy Brotherhood, Lytle Signs, Lineage Logistics, Snake River Bro’s. Sparklight, Christian Motorcycle Association, Pepsi Beverages Company, Sons of Thunder Brotherhood and Heidi Detmer. Our $500 donors: Cactus Pete’s, Jayco, Brotherhood of the 5th and Northwest Farm Credit Services,

Our success also included the many volunteers: Twin Falls Chamber Ambassadors, CSI’s Rodeo, Magic Valley Bulldawgs, Triple C Concrete, LDS Serves, Twin Falls County Juvenile Probation, Lighthouse Church, Smith’s Food & Drug, Jerome Walmart, Xavier Charter School, Magic Valley Correctional Recovery Center, DJ Courtney Salmon/ KEZJ, DJ Nate Bird/ KOOL 96.5, Stan & Paula Clelland, Brock & Imma Duke, & Brock Black.

Our sincere gratitude to the restaurants that provided great food including Maxie’s Pizza, Subway, McAllister’s Deli and Chic Fil-A and T & T Café.

Finally, a huge heartfelt thanks to everyone that stopped and dropped off a donation that made this year special for families in the Magic Valley.

Ken J. Robinette

CEO SCCAP

Twin Falls

