 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 10 reasons to oppose wind farms in the Magic Valley

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

There are many good reasons to oppose building wind farms in the Magic Valley. Here are 10:

  1. Wind turbines require replacement in 15-25 years. This costly reality should be driven into every mind that thinks this is a good alternative to conventional energy sources! Where does the expired equipment go?
  2. Wind is an unpredictable source of energy. What happens during long hot weather spells where there is little to no wind and huge demand for energy? (Look at other states)
  3. Wind energy production is inefficient. Wind turbines can only operate in a limited range of wind conditions. It often requires additional energy from more reliable carbon-based sources to operate properly.
  4. Wind turbines are expensive in every way with the costs passed onto the customer.
  5. Wind turbines are environmentally destructive to land, animal life (especially birds) and the local atmosphere where wind farms can set up anomalous weather situations.
  6. The constant noise from massive wind farms is disruptive and dangerous to animals and humans.
  7. This energy production will not benefit us, but the Magic Valley and its citizens will reap all the harm and untold costs. California and Nevada will benefit!
  8. Why would we allow massive, unsightly towers to desecrate our beautiful landscape and horizons?
  9. Wind turbines are dangerous, being susceptible to blade breakage and fires and they pose a risk to airplanes.
  10. Wind energy is the worst source for reliable energy. Energy needs to be constant to be effective.

People are also reading…

The only reason wind farms continue to be promoted is because of government subsidies. What happens when this incentive runs out? Wind turbines do not provide a good alternative for reliable and environmentally safe energy production. Please oppose any wind farm construction in the Magic Valley! Get involved! www.stoplavaridge.com

Liz Niccum

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Small business owners like myself thrive on competition in the marketplace. It pushes companies to innovate and provide the best products and services to consumers. Unfortunately, big tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple are stifling competition with monopoly practices that crush small businesses.

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: This last week gave a preview of what the Jan 6th Committee has heard for months about the Capitol riot. To those who watched the day unfold it was obvious that Trump was intimately involved in the unleashing of the mob to attack this institution of Democracy.

Letter: A debate indicates two sides

Letter: A debate indicates two sides

Letter: I read the Big Story in Sunday’s Times News titled “The Big Debate” but couldn’t find the” rest of the story”. A debate indicates two sides, I only saw one.

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: If citizens of Magic Valley want to protect and keep our wide open spaces, landscapes and views, we need to join together and show our resistance to these projects like Lava Ridge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News