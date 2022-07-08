Letter: 10 reasons to oppose wind farms in the Magic Valley

There are many good reasons to oppose building wind farms in the Magic Valley. Here are 10:
- Wind turbines require replacement in 15-25 years. This costly reality should be driven into every mind that thinks this is a good alternative to conventional energy sources! Where does the expired equipment go?
- Wind is an unpredictable source of energy. What happens during long hot weather spells where there is little to no wind and huge demand for energy? (Look at other states)
- Wind energy production is inefficient. Wind turbines can only operate in a limited range of wind conditions. It often requires additional energy from more reliable carbon-based sources to operate properly.
- Wind turbines are expensive in every way with the costs passed onto the customer.
- Wind turbines are environmentally destructive to land, animal life (especially birds) and the local atmosphere where wind farms can set up anomalous weather situations.
- The constant noise from massive wind farms is disruptive and dangerous to animals and humans.
- This energy production will not benefit us, but the Magic Valley and its citizens will reap all the harm and untold costs. California and Nevada will benefit!
- Why would we allow massive, unsightly towers to desecrate our beautiful landscape and horizons?
- Wind turbines are dangerous, being susceptible to blade breakage and fires and they pose a risk to airplanes.
- Wind energy is the worst source for reliable energy. Energy needs to be constant to be effective.
The only reason wind farms continue to be promoted is because of government subsidies. What happens when this incentive runs out? Wind turbines do not provide a good alternative for reliable and environmentally safe energy production. Please oppose any wind farm construction in the Magic Valley! Get involved! www.stoplavaridge.com
Liz Niccum
Twin Falls