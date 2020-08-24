Lette to editor: Responding to Jim Jones on Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Jones' literary contributions to the Times-News are worthy of a response. I have no idea of who died and left the positions of political analyst, military strategist and foreign policy guru to him! I note that Jones referred to some of those who voted for Trump as "dedicated white extremists." Is that a familiar tone? Like Hillary Clinton's "Deplorables Play Book!"

The reality – Trump was elected by citizens exercising their constitutional right to vote! But the Democrats can't get over it! They instead opt to tear our country apart. The "D.C. swamp" urgently needs to be drained and our borders secured. Pelosi and Schumer won't support border security and they seem oblivious to the blood and treasures thus far sacrificed by patriots to safeguard our freedom. But like blind dogs in a meat market, they keep parceling out our beloved republic to illegal immigrants!

I wonder if Pelosi and Schumer will be in attendance at the demise of our republic along with their swamp creatures: "Like vultures, belching and gurgling, at the corpse of a dying doe?"

Jim Conder

Filer

