A case could certainly be made that the US House "Intelligence" committee under Representative Schiff lacks lawful jurisdiction in regards to receipt of the subpoenaed testimony taken thus far by former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, or George Kent (Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau) or Ambassador William Taylor.
This House committee usurps or presumes constitutional authority to which it is not entitled. In this case, which involves ambassadors, authority is reserved to the Judiciary, specifically to the Supreme Court.
The United States Constitution's original text is clear. Article III, Section 2, paragraph 2. "In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction."
Schiff's committee is therefore an improper venue to take the ambassadorial testimony “case” thus far. As such, it is therefore in procedural breach of the Constitution.
The entire so-called testimony of these first three alleged witnesses should be overruled; it may not be lawfully admitted. Why? Wrong venue. Sworn statements of the ambassadors seeking to allege malfeasance, actually belong before the Supreme Court...which is clearly assigned ORIGINAL jurisdiction in ALL ambassadorial cases.
Alleging "impeachment proceedings" does not grant carte blanche to the partisan process currently taking place in the U.S. House to ignore the Constitution.
Floyd Whitley
Chairman, Constitution Party of Idaho
Cottonwood
