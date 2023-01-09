011023-twn-opn-craner_merged

A heartfelt thank you to the numerous community members, businesses and organizations that donated during the annual Avenues for Hope campaign.

Online and in-person, the community donated a total of $6,209 to the district's Angel Fund, an account specifically designed to help bridge the gap for families in need. These funds provide assistance for immediate needs to help students stay engaged and involved in all aspects of their education. Most recently, this fund was used to provide a student whose family was living in a motel with basketball shoes so that he could continue to participate in the extracurricular activity of his choice.

In addition to the monetary donations, the district received an outpouring of support for in-kind donations, including everything from cleaning supplies like disinfectant wipes to Christmas presents. As many families in our community struggle with challenging economic conditions and a lack of affordable housing, this kind of support takes a burden off families' shoulders during the holiday season.

Thank you to the incredibly generous Darren Kyle, Becky Jaynes, Catrina and Mitch Leonhard, Lillie Kendall, Amanda Brehm, Anna Germana Scholes, Sasha Anderson, the City of Twin Falls Employees, Willamette Dental, Collier's, Magic Valley High School Employees and Students, Smiles 4 Kids, the Retired Teachers Organization, Twin Falls Fire Department, Next Level Solutions, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Twin Falls City Police Department, anonymous donors, and the many community members who shared our message.

Eva Craner

Twin Falls