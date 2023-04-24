In February, Dorothy Moon, the chair of the Idaho Republican Party, wrote an editorial in this publication about our organization, Idaho Children Are Primary, or ICAP, a 501c4 bipartisan organization created to put a spotlight on legislation that affects Idaho’s children (Times News, Feb. 17).

In her editorial, Mrs. Moon called into question our bipartisanship, transparency and integrity. We are grateful that Mrs. Moon has taken an interest in our organization. We cannot be effective unless elected officials and their constituents know about us. Our board of physicians, educators, and elected officials shows mutual respect to each other despite different perspectives, something that arguably has been missing from most political discussions today.

We are quite proud of the fact that the conservatives and progressives in our organization can come together and agree unanimously on all of our bill ratings by asking the question: “Is this good for Idaho’s children?”

Mrs. Moon stated we claim neutrality due to our bipartisan board, which is not true. We do have a “special interest,” which is to support legislation that in turn supports the health, education and well-being of all of the children of Idaho. Period.

Mrs. Moon stated we “largely operate outside of the public eye.” Actually, our main goal is to draw attention to what we do. We would love for every Idahoan to visit our website, www.idahochildrenareprimary.org.

It has been a privilege to work with our lawmakers on both sides of the aisle these past several years. If Mrs. Moon or anyone else has more questions about ICAP or our process, they are welcome to contact us at our website.

Fred Wood, MD, and John Rusche, MD

Idaho Children Are Primary

Burley and Lewiston