I write words of affirmation to John W. Wright for his guest commentary, "If I were a modern-day Pharisee..." (Times-News, April 4).
I have been a church pastor for nearly 50 years and served many congregations across the country. I have a deep love and commitment for and to the church. Among my observations is that we Christians are best at making Jesus into our own image. We take what we need and mostly give lip service to the rest of Jesus' preaching, teaching and living.
I fear if Jesus were to appear again, most Christians would, once again, nail him to a cross. Thank you, John, for your spot-on observations.
Rev. Don Hammond
Interim Pastor, First Presbyterian Church
Twin Falls