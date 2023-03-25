For more than 60 years, Europe has led the continuing global trend toward the liberalization of abortion laws and the legalization of women's access to safe and legal abortion. In Europe, 95% of women of reproductive age live in countries that allow abortion.

The United States Supreme (??) Court has recently rescinded Roe v Wade. Today’ court consists of a majority of political appointees, three of which were appointed by Donald Trump for the express purpose of overturning the abortion law that had existed for 50 years.

Women outvote the men in the U.S. by a 63% to 59%. That is WOMEN'S answer: VOTE to reverse the injustice done by the court.

Joe DeMarco

Jay, New York