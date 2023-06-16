Trump’s indictment is beyond well-deserved, and those who suggest otherwise are living in a cult, and/or are terribly misinformed. Keeping government classified documents in a ballroom is bad is enough, but when you consider that some of the documents were so highly classified that the FBI agents doing the search were not allowed to read them, the concern is amplified.

And you certainly have to go to the highest level of concern when empty folders marked “classified” are found amongst the looted documents. By refusing to return the classified documents, Trump was not only snubbing his nose at authority, he was putting our national security in jeopardy.

You must ask yourself as a citizen of the U.S. whether or not you want someone leading our nation who doesn’t have the ability to ascertain that such documents are marked classified for a reason. The mishandling of sensitive information suggests stupidity at the least, but one might wonder further if it goes to the point of espionage, in selling military secrets to our enemies.

Jack Smith will certainly present all considerations if allowed to unravel the indictment. Putting a judge beholden to Trump in charge of the hearing certainly smacks of partisan favor, but I can only hope she has a smidgeon of integrity left to uphold the law.

I don’t care if you root for the renegade in the spy movies, but this case is reality with extremely high significance for our nation. Trump is not facing politically-motivated abuse, he is being prosecuted for his lawless deeds. His hate of the FBI and DOJ is certainly disturbing to me.

If you think this is a “witch hunt” as Trump insists, I would say you have found your man on a “broomstick” and his name is Trump.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls