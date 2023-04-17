I’ve been learning about the Lava Ridge windmills project, and I thought I’d let you know what I think about it.

The Lava Ridge windmills project is not something I want in Idaho. Farmers have had many troubles with the windmills. Some farmers can’t dust their crops because they are not allowed to fly a plane within 200 feet of just one of these windmills. Some farmers can’t sleep because of all the vibrations caused by the windmills.

'I'll fight like a badger': Lava Ridge opponents rally in Twin Falls Several hundred people turned out to a Stop Lava Ridge Rally, held at Twin Falls Downtown Commons on Tuesday night.

The windmills also are not as “green” as some might think; for instance, they run on oil then the oil can leak from the windmills damaging the land. And the blades that “supposedly” last 20 years are now being replaced after seven years; the old blades may be buried in the ground and then most likely leaking oil as well.

The windmills are not biodegradable and will disrupt the natural beauty of Lava Ridge, and what makes it worse is that the electricity is going to other states like California, which has the space to hold all these windmills.

The Lava Ridge windmills are not going to help Idaho but only far-away states that aren’t suffering the consequences of having these windmills. The people of Idaho can only hope that the government listens to our say.

Orrin Shaw

Twin Falls

