Someone please correct me if I am wrong.

The Fed is considering raising interest rates again. Every time they do, the stock market takes a dump. I don't see how this slows inflation.

My understanding is that the biggest factor in inflation is our national department. That coupled with the fact that our dear government is still printing money. Printing more money continues to devalue our dollar.

Have we learned nothing from history? Even recent history, looking at Central American economics should wake us at some point!

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls