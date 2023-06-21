It’s not just our lives and homes that are threatened by wildfires. Deer, bears, birds, and other animals suffer, too: Thick smoke disorients them, irritates their eyes and makes it hard to breathe. Some may try to outrun the flames, if there’s time. Others may try to shelter in burrows or under rocks. Those with babies may not escape.

OUR VIEW: Don’t let rainy weather fool you. It won’t prevent wildfires. OUR VIEW: Be aware, neighbors. The fire danger that is low today through the Twin Falls District of the Idaho Bureau of Land Management won't stay that way.

The recent warning from state fire officials that Idaho’s potential for significant wildfires will increase in July and August is a reminder that we can help protect animals and their homes by eliminating our role in igniting wildfires. Report unattended fires, extinguish campfires and fire pits, keep vehicles off dry grass, don’t throw cigarettes from your car or truck and check the weather conditions before burning trash or leaves.

Lightning triggers most naturally occurring wildfires, but thousands are ignited every year by fireworks. With the approach of Independence Day, the precaution that we can take cannot be clearer.

Craig Shapiro

PETA Foundation

Norfolk, VA