I am a citizen of the Magic Valley and I am opposed to the Lava Ridge project!

Let me share why:

The work crews are shipping in from out of state and their proposed living situations, etc., will destroy whatever parts of this area the windmills themselves do not.

There are multiple species of wildlife that would lose their natural habitat, their homes, and for some their lives. This includes eagles!

The power will go to California. And they will also be using diesel and gas generators to power these turbines when they don't have sufficient “bio-energy.”

These windmills have been scientifically proven to cause extensive health issues, not only for humans but livestock and wildlife as well.

Wind energy in this area has proven unreliable and that's for your standard windmills, which these would not be.

They will cause issues for fighting wildfires, flight patterns for any non-commercial planes (i.e. sprayers and fire) as well as birds.

They've been shown to leak hydraulic oil as well as other toxic chemicals which then leach into our ground/ groundwater supply etc. An even bigger issue here, as they will be above our aquifer.

I have spoken with members of the community who toured the proposed sites with representatives of the energy company, and those representatives couldn't answer any of the questions posed.

The list goes on and on.

This project will destroy the Magic Valley and drive most of the farmers in this area to ruin. That's not including citizens of the area with health issues who would have to leave because of said issues being exacerbated beyond livable circumstances.

Please help us stop this!

Jessica Bartlett

Eden